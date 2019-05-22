

CTV Ottawa





Another case of the measles has been confirmed in the capital.

On Wednesday night, Ottawa Public Health says it's investigating a case of the measles that may be related to international travel. This is the third confirmed case in Ottawa of 2019, but OPH says it is not related to the other two from April.

Residents may have been exposed to the virus in several locations over the last week. Those locations include:

May 14, 2019, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dovercourt Recreation Centre 411 Dovercourt Ave

May 14, 2019, 10:00am to 12:30pm, Prosol Inc., 1153 Newmarket St

May 16, 2019, 7:30am to 10:30am, Dovercourt Recreation Centre, 411 Dovercourt Ave

May 18, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr (Intersection of Woodroffe & Strandherd)

May 19, 2019, 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr (Intersection of Woodroffe & Strandherd)

May 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department, 3045 Baseline Rd

OPH is advising people who may have been exposed to check their immunization records. Any infants under the age of one, pregnant women who have not received two doses of measles containing vaccine and people with weakened immune systems should contact their doctor.

More information is available from Public Health. Visit their website or call the Information Centre at 613-580-6744.