

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be a snowy drive around Ottawa today.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Ottawa, calling for snow and the possibility of freezing rain.

The weather agency says a Colorado low tracking into the region will bring snow, followed by freezing rain later Wednesday.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 cm.

City of Ottawa Road Services Manager Luc Gagne tells CTV Ottawa road crews will “be out at the onset of this event to start plowing and salting the arterial road network, the arterial sidewalk network.”

Gagne adds the city will stay “on top” of the storm as the system changes from snow to freezing rain.

Ottawa Police are reminding drivers to adjust their speeds to the snowy conditions. Officers received calls for over 200 collisions on Monday and Tuesday.