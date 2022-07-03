Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone

Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.

The control zone, aimed at preventing another convoy-style occupation near Parliament Hill, came into effect Wednesday ahead of Canada Day celebrations and protests. While roads remain open, parking is prohibited in the area.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Ottawa Bylaw said since 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers have handed out 483 parking tickets—156 new on Saturday—and towed 113 vehicles.

Enforcement action since 8 AM June 29 in regard to downtown Canada Day events and demonstrations

▶️483 parking tickets

▶️113 vehicles towed

▶️ 6 tickets encumbering highway

▶️ 1 ticket pile material on highway

▶️ 3 tickets unlicensed mobile refreshment vehicles

Tickets have also been handed out since Wednesday for encumbering the highway, piling materials on the highway, operating an unlicensed mobile refreshment vehicle and for unauthorized use of fireworks.

The motor vehicle control zone will remain in effect Sunday. It ends at 6 a.m. Monday.

The city of Ottawa says a motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until July 4 at 6 a.m. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)