Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa

Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning calling nearly 15 cm to fall in Ottawa and the area.

"Snow is expected to begin overnight and become heavy at times late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon," the warning says. "The snow will taper off late Tuesday afternoon."

The weather agency is warning of peak snowfall rates up to 4 cm an hour and reduced visibility in heavy snow.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

There is also a risk of freezing drizzle late in the morning and early in the afternoon.

After the snow tapers off, Tuesday night will be clear with a low of -7 C.

Wednesday will see a high of 0 C with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. On Thursday, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries, again with a high of 0 C.