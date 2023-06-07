Anonymous call about a weapon prompts lockdown at Kanata high school

A weapons scare prompted a lockdown at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata Wednesday morning.

Ottawa police conducted an operation at the school on Katimavik Road just before 9 a.m., warning people would see an "increased police presence."

The principal of Holy Trinity Catholic High School says the school's front office received an "anonymous" call claiming someone with a weapon was inside the building.

"Due to the situation, we promptly implemented our lockdown procedures and contacted Ottawa Police Services. They responded quickly and took charge of the situation," Principal Alex Belloni said in a letter to parents.

"Fortunately, after thoroughly searching the premises, the police found no weapon. Consequently, the building has been cleared and deemed safe for students to return to normal activities."

Ottawa police said on Twitter the school was practicing a lockdown procedure when police were called to the school about the anonymous call, and the lockdown procedure changed to an "active lockdown."

Police continue to investigate.