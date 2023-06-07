Anonymous call about a weapon prompts lockdown at Kanata high school

Ottawa police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata. The school says the front office received an anonymous call about someone with a weapon inside the school Wednesday morning on June 7, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police cruisers parked outside Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata. The school says the front office received an anonymous call about someone with a weapon inside the school Wednesday morning on June 7, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina