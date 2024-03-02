Annual 'Seedy Saturday' event returns to Brockville Public Library Saturday

The Brockville Public Library is hosting its annual “Seedy Saturday” event this weekend, where members of the community can participate in a free seed exchange to get a head start on their gardens for the season.

The event will give participants the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable exhibitors and community groups, including community gardens and horticulture groups.

“Seedy Saturday” began in 2015 and organizers say it has grown tremendously over the years, allowing it to include more local enthusiasts who can share their expertise.

The library says the goal of the event is to make people more comfortable growing their own food. The event is sponsored by Richie’s Feed & Seed.

