Annual 'Seedy Saturday' event returns to Brockville Public Library Saturday
The Brockville Public Library is hosting its annual “Seedy Saturday” event this weekend, where members of the community can participate in a free seed exchange to get a head start on their gardens for the season.
The event will give participants the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable exhibitors and community groups, including community gardens and horticulture groups.
“Seedy Saturday” began in 2015 and organizers say it has grown tremendously over the years, allowing it to include more local enthusiasts who can share their expertise.
The library says the goal of the event is to make people more comfortable growing their own food. The event is sponsored by Richie’s Feed & Seed.
More details to come
'Quite an extraordinary figure': Former prime minister Joe Clark reflects on passing of Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney had a 'quite remarkable' ability to bring people together and draw out the best in them, says Mulroney's former political rival turned member of cabinet, former prime minister Joe Clark.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
U.S. says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza ceasefire. Hamas now must decide
Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day before talks to reach an agreement were to resume in Egypt.
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service
An 11-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence was remembered Saturday during a Rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas.
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
Power cut to Halifax homeless encampment
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
Solar eclipse showdown in Ontario: Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Ontario is undergoing a solar eclipse showdown between government officials and school boards. Here's what you need to know about that and everything else that happened at Queen's Park this week.
Man shot, killed by police in Halton Region; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two police officers at a residence in Halton Region early Saturday morning.
Toronto police officer charged after allegedly assaulting, forcibly confining woman
The Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged one of its officers after he allegedly assaulted a woman during an argument last November.
Quebec Appeal Court Bill 21 ruling fuels debate on notwithstanding clause
The Court of Appeal's endorsement of the government's use of the clause — which allows governments to override fundamental Charter rights — is sparking new debate about the place of the constitutional provision.
SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike
Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees have voted in favour of a strike amid stalled negotiations that union leadership says have dragged on for a year.
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
London police search for missing person
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Victor Sobiraj. Victor is known to frequent the Windsor area, however, is believed to be in London.
Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
Woman shot in unprovoked attack: Police
A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
Loaded handguns recovered after bar fight
Winnipeg police recovered two loaded handguns following an incident early Saturday morning.
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
Fraudulent vehicle safety certificates lead to arrest for Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been arrested following allegedly fake safety certificates being submitted for vehicles Waterloo Region.
Second wave of snow hits Calgary as crews clear priority routes
Snow crews were out on Calgary’s streets early Saturday, as winter staged a fierce comeback.
Calgary Zoo’s lifelong peacock 17-year-old Norman passes away
Around the same time that the world’s oldest living supermodel passed away, the Calgary Zoo announced the passing of one of its true fashionistas.
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
36-year-old hospitalized after police shooting in response to West Edmonton stabbing
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
Presence of Indian diplomat in Surrey sparks protest following murder of prominent Sikh leader
Dozens of members of the Lower Mainland’s Sikh community gathered to protest the presence of an Indian diplomat in Surrey on Friday night.
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning, which was upgraded from a winter storm watch by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Friday.
Regina fire crews respond to blaze at hotel
Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a hotel on the 1900 Block of Rupert Street on Saturday.