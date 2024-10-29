Andy Haydon, longtime Ottawa political figure, dies at 91
Andrew Haydon, a former longtime Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and the first mayor of Nepean, has died.
He passed away Monday at the age of 91.
Haydon grew up in Ottawa before attending Queen's University in Kingston to become a chemical engineer. He worked for the City of Cornwall before moving back to the Ottawa area.
He became Reeve of Nepean in 1969, overseeing the construction of the Nepean Sportsplex and the National Capital Equestrian Park. He became the mayor of Nepean when it was incorporated in 1978 but was succeeded by Ben Franklin six days later, who would go on to be mayor until 1997.
In 1978, Haydon became the regional chair for Ottawa-Carleton, a position he held until 1991. He was instrumental in the creation of the Transitway. The council chambers in Ottawa City Hall bear his name, as does a local park on Carling Avenue along the Ottawa River.
Haydon ran unsuccessfully for Ottawa city council in 2006 and for mayor in 2010, earning 7 per cent of the vote. He opposed the LRT, instead suggesting a downtown tunnel for buses.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called Haydon a dedicated public servant and visionary leader.
"Throughout a lifetime of public service, (Andrew Haydon) was deeply passionate about our community and his impact was enormous," Sutcliffe said on X. "Even after he retired, he remained very engaged on local issues... My heartfelt condolences to Sherry, to Andy's children and grandchildren, and all of his family and friends."
A visitation is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the central chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry on McLeod Street, with a service planned for Nov. 4.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Going behind his back': Tory MPs support federal housing program that Poilievre vowed to cancel
Five Conservative MPs have written letters to the Liberal housing minister asking him to grant their communities funding from a program that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week called disastrous and promised to cancel.
North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, U.S. says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving to the Kursk region near Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.
Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister
Afghan women are forbidden from praying loudly or reciting the Quran in front of other women, according to a Taliban government minister.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony announces path to return
There is new hope for the return of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Air Canada to resume daily flights to Beijing, increase service to Shanghai
Air Canada says it's increasing its service to China including daily flights to Beijing.
Airbnb says man's losses not covered after rental home robbed in Montreal
A Toronto man says the Airbnb he was staying at in Montreal last week was robbed and learned that his losses are not covered by the short-rental company.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. PCs vow to build Canada's first menopause centre; Liberals promise 20 new collaborative clinics
Both the Nova Scotia Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make health-care announcements today on the campaign trail.
-
Multiple collisions lead to traffic troubles in Halifax Wednesday morning
Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.
-
Port Charlottetown cruise season sees record-breaking passenger, ship numbers
Port Charlottetown says the recent cruise ship season topped the record-setting numbers from 2019, signaling a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic years.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
-
Police release video of Markham home invasion; 3 teens in custody
Three teens are in custody and two other suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion caught on camera in Markham this week, York Regional Police say.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after body found in park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal City Hall removing welcome sign with hijab sends wrong message: Muslim group
A national Muslim advocacy group says Montreal is sending the wrong message by removing a welcome sign at city hall that had on it a woman wearing a hijab.
-
Police arrest 2 teens after man robbed and assaulted making online sale
Montreal police (SPVM) are urging residents to use safe exchange sites for online sales after a man was assaulted and robbed trying to sell a VR headset on social media. Two teens were arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Windsor
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
-
Windsorites staying on par with Halloween spending: Survey
Some Windsor residents will cut back their spending on Halloween. Others have said they will spend the same amount of money on Halloween candy and costumes as years past, despite a rocky economy.
-
Cuteness overload! NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Windsor Regional Hospital are celebrating their very first Halloween by trick-or-treating.
London
-
Guilty: Langton, Ont. man to be sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash
A Langton, Ont. man has been found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 6, 2023.
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant not affected by possible overseas changes
Despite reported problems with Volkswagen overseas, officials told CTV News plans for the local EV battery plant are not affected. A Powerco spokesperson said there are no changes in store for the St. Thomas facility.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after six masked suspects allegedly rob man in Waterloo
Police said six unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded their personal belongings. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife during the interaction.
-
OPP officer allegedly assaulted after stolen vehicle crashes in Norfolk County field
A sedan, which police said they confirmed was stolen from an address in Brantford, reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a field. Police said one of the occupants ran away after the crash.
-
Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?
Fireworks are typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Barrie
-
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
-
High-tech kiosks to assess RVH patients
Emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre going high-tech.
Winnipeg
-
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
The haunted houses and garages in Winnipeg, and the people who create them
Along with costumes, candy, and carved pumpkins, the haunted house is a Halloween staple. Several homeowners in Winnipeg have gone above and beyond for Oct. 31, with animatronics, actors, and lots of lights.
-
Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance
Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.
Calgary
-
Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT
Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.
-
Calgary Liberal MP voices support for secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A Calgary Liberal MP is joining a growing number of members in Justin Trudeau’s caucus calling for a secret ballot vote on the prime minister’s future as leader of the party.
-
Bill on child care to be tabled Wednesday
One of the next bills that will be introduced in the Alberta legislature will aim to strengthen the province's child-care sector, the government says.
Edmonton
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out injured for two to three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in west Edmonton; no suspect in custody: police
A man was stabbed in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning, according to police at the crime scene.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
Vancouver
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Carelessly discarded cigarette caused Vancouver fire that left 11 homeless
A carelessly discarded cigarette was the cause of a devastating fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, firefighters say.
-
B.C. NDP must 'adapt,' 'build bridges,' says Surrey MLA now nicknamed 'Comeback Kid'
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority government says he's a bridge builder in his community and the New Democrats need to build similar relationships across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
-
B.C. NDP must 'adapt,' 'build bridges,' says Surrey MLA now nicknamed 'Comeback Kid'
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority government says he's a bridge builder in his community and the New Democrats need to build similar relationships across the province.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.