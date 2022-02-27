It was a triumphant return to the Canadian Tire Centre for goaltender Andrew Hammond, but he was on the opposite end of the ice this time.

Hammond, now with the Montreal Canadiens, helped lift the Habs over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fans have not forgotten "The Hamburglar" as Hammond is known. He was a rookie goalie for the Sens in 2015 when he was credited with a late season win streak, posting a record of 20-1-2 as the team pushed to the playoffs. Fans would toss hamburgers on the ice after wins.

That tradition returned Saturday when a video tribute to Hammond and the "Hamburglar Run" played at the CTC and several burgers were again tossed on the ice.

In the seven years since Hammond's epic run in the capital, most of his former teammates have left. Colin White, however, laced back up for the Senators following a pre-season injury and scored Ottawa's lone goal.

"It's been a long year, so I was super excited," said White in a post-game interview. "I just went out there and had fun today."

Artturi Lehkonen had Montreal's pair of goals to secure the win, their fifth in a row.

--With files from The Canadian Press.