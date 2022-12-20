Andrew Hammond, leader of Senators' 'Hamburglar run', retires

The hero of one of the most exciting and improbable runs in Ottawa Senators history is hanging up his skates.

Goaltender Andrew Hammond, a.k.a. 'The Hamburglar,' announced his retirement on Monday. The 34-year-old says he has an ankle injury and won't be able to make a full recovery.

"My career was a series of unbelievable and unexpected memories." He said on Twitter. "I met some of the best people I know and I can honestly say I had the best 'job' in the world."

The Senators signed Hammond as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he spent most of the first chunk of his time with the team in the AHL.

But in February 2015, with Senators goaltenders Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner both injured, he was called up from the minors and led the Senators to a 20-1-2 record down the stretch, clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It became known as the 'Hamburglar run,' one of the most celebrated stretches in franchise history.

Hammond set several records during that stretch, including becoming just the second goalie in NHL history to allow two goals or fewer in their first 12 starts.

Fans rained hamburgers down onto the ice after big wins. Hammond picked one up from the Canadian Tire Centre ice after one of the wins. A few days later, teammate Curtis Lazar actually picked one up and ate it.

The Senators lost in the first round to the Montreal Canadiens, with Hammond replaced by Anderson upon his return from injury.

The performance earned Hammond a three-year contract with Ottawa, but he won just seven games the following season and was traded in 2017.

He then spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils organizations.

But his legacy in Ottawa is secure.

"That hamburglar run was some of the most fun (and stressful lol) times I've had playing hockey," then-teammate Marc Methot, now a TSN analyst, told Hammond on Twitter. "You were outstanding."