An eighth straight day without rain in Ottawa

Ottawa's stretch of hot and dry weather will continue today, and through the final few days of September.

It has been eight days since Ottawa received any precipitation, and the forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies through the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Wednesday with a high of 21 C.

Clear tonight. Low plus 5 C.

Sunshine continuing on Thursday with a high of 22 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 22 C, sunny on Saturday with a high of 23 C and sunny on Sunday with a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 7 C.

The last day Ottawa received any rain was on Sept. 19, when 13 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport.