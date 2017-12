Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Paramedics say an ambulance transporting a crash victim to hospital was delayed by a tailgating vehicle.

A 26-year-old woman was treated for multi-system trauma, including a fractured leg, after a car crashed into a tree on Highway 417 at Boundary Road yesterday afternoon.

The victim was stabilized by paramedics during transport to the Ottawa Hospital.

But paramedics say the transport was “delayed by vehicle tailgating an ambulance.”

The victim was in serious, but stable condition at hospital last night.

Ottawa Paramedics say drivers shouldn’t follow an ambulance with its lights and sirens activated.