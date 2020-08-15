OTTAWA -- On a sunny Saturday, Grace Milito is thrilled to be out on the greens with 120 of her co-workers from the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Despite being only an occasional golfer, this is an occasion worth celebration for Milito and her colleagues.

“It’s just a beautiful day I’m so proud to be part of the QCH,” Milito said. “It’s a little emotional that they are doing this for us it’s very nice.”

Amberwood Golf and Country Club wanted to say thank you to some of the city’s front-line workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19

Steve Luckett, the President of the Amberwood Village Association, is thrilled to be able to offer lunch and a free round of golf to everyone attending.

“The folks that are coming out are people who were deprived of their family during the pandemic,” Luckett said. “We are giving them a day out on the golf course to enjoy their company and the day”

Making this day especially significant is an unexpected milestone. For the first time since the pandemic began in March, there are no active cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Susan Coates, a recovery room manager in the day surgical unit at QCH, is feeling a sense of relief.

"This is really nice to gather in an environment that is fun and relaxing," Coates said. "A time to laugh a time to share outside of the pressure-cooker of work."

The QCH sees an average of 500-thousand people a year come through its doors. The novel coronavirus was an additional challenge for the 264-bed facility

Milito says despite being only an occasional golfer this is an occasion work celebrating.

"The fact that Amberwood would give their time and space and money for us to come is really a thrill."