OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing nine-month-old girl, who investigators say was taken by her mother Friday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued by Ottawa police just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The two were last seen at 12:08 p.m. in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street, just west of downtown Ottawa. Police say Sherma Knox was carrying her daughter Maggie in her arms.

"There are concerns for their safety," said Ottawa police in a media release.

Missing 9-month-old Magnolia (Maggie) Knox who was taken by her mother Sherma Knox. They were last seen at 12:08 in the area of Lebreton St North and Booth Street on foot. Sherma was carrying Maggie in her arms.

Sherma Knox is described as a 39-year-old woman, 5’7”, 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a tuque and a beige backpack

Maggie Knox was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy colored leggings, a pink onesie, a floral dress and tan slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Sherma or Maggie is asked to call 911 immediately.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, you can contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.