Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old Ottawa girl
Share:
OTTAWA -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl in Ottawa.
Abby Mathewsie was taken at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa's west end, the alert says. Officials issued the Amber Alert at around 3:50 a.m.
Police said Abby was last seen with her mother on Thursday in the same area.
Abby is approximately two feet tall, 20 pounds, with short black hair and was wearing a navy-blue Montreal Canadiens onesie. Police say Abby has a feeding tube attached to her nose.
At 6:30 a.m., police issued a correction on Twitter, saying investigators do not believe Abby is with her grandmother.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
Correction:
Ottawa police initially said the missing girl may be with her grandmother. Police issued a correction at 6:30 a.m. saying investigators do not believe the missing girl is with her grandmother.