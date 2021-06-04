OTTAWA -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl in Ottawa.

Abby Mathewsie was taken at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa's west end, the alert says. Officials issued the Amber Alert at around 3:50 a.m.

Police said Abby was last seen with her mother on Thursday in the same area.

Abby is approximately two feet tall, 20 pounds, with short black hair and was wearing a navy-blue Montreal Canadiens onesie. Police say Abby has a feeding tube attached to her nose.

At 6:30 a.m., police issued a correction on Twitter, saying investigators do not believe Abby is with her grandmother.

#AMBERALERT: #Missing child Abby Mathewise, 11 months. Last seen with her mother on June 3 in the area of Carling Ave/Pinecrest Rd. Description: Indigenous girl, short black hair, feeding tube attached to her nose.

If you see Abby, please call 911.#ottawa #ontario @AMBERAlertONT pic.twitter.com/0CqJu5Mz2H — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 4, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

CORRECTION: We do not believe Abby to be with her grandmother.



If you have information about her whereabouts, call 613-236-1222.



If you see Abby, please call 911.



Please check back for updates. Thank you for your assistance.#ottnews #missing #Ottawa — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 4, 2021