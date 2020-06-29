Advertisement
Amazon warehouse evacuated due to carbon monoxide: Ottawa Fire
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 8:55AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 29, 2020 9:00AM EDT
Employees wait outside Ottawa's Amazon distribution centre while Ottawa Fire crews investigate a carbon monoxide call on June 29, 2020
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire was called to the Amazon distribution centre on Boundary Rd. Monday morning due to a carbon monoxide "incident."
A HAZMAT unit was sent to the site to find the source of the dangerous gas.
Ottawa Fire says the building was evacuated safely.
Employees were seen outside waiting to re-enter the facility.
On location for a carbon monoxide incident at 5225 Boundary Road, an Amazon distribution center. All people are safely evacuated. Ottawa Fire Services Haz-Mat Technicians are inside investigating to identify the source of the CO. #OttFire #OttNews pic.twitter.com/qoYLgJ9Vwe— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 29, 2020