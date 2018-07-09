

CTV Ottawa





A major economic boost for Ottawa will be made official on Tuesday: Amazon is coming to town.

New details will be announced Tuesday morning about the online retailer's plans for a massive new distribution centre in east Ottawa.

As CTV News first reported in May, Amazon will be the tenant of the giant new facility at Boundary Road and Hwy. 417.

Neither Amazon nor the city would confirm the plans in May, with Amazon saying it was "not yet commenting" on any plans for the capital.

But Mayor Jim Watson and Cumberland ward Coun. Stephen Blais are scheduled to make an announcement about Amazon's plans Tuesday morning.

The one-million-square-foot facility will include 1,000 parking spaces and nearly 100 truck loading bays.

The distribution centre is expected to create about 1,000 jobs.