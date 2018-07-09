

CTV Ottawa





Amazon has announced plans to build a new "fulfillment centre" in Ottawa.

The online retailer says the new distribution centre in the east-end will create more than 600 full-time jobs with benefits starting day one.

As CTV News first reported in May, Amazon will be the tenant of the giant new facility at Boundary Road and Hwy. 417.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Watson said "after working closely with Amazon to grow its presence in our city, I'm very pleased they have chosen Ottawa to establish its new fulfillment centre."

The one-million-square-foot facility will include 1,000 parking spaces and nearly 100 truck loading bays.

There is no word on when the new fulfillment centre will open.

Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time associates at its existing facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton.