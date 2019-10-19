

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Amazon is hiring another 500 associates at its one-million-square-foot fulfillment centre in southeast Ottawa.

The company which four of the massive package processing and delivery centres in Canada has already hired 500 employees when it opened in late June.

Ken Grover is one of hundreds in Ottawa looking for work; Grover applied at the company’s job fair Saturday which accepted online applications from candidates.

“So much competition now, it's hard to find a half-decent job that pays money these days,” said Grover. “I'd like to have a full-time job indoors, the weather conditions these days, who wants to work outside? I'm tired of that right now.”

Amazon is hiring another 500 employees at its southeast Ottawa fulfillment centre ramping us for the holiday season - many here say it’s tough to find a job ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/UAVsvtK3rJ — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) October 19, 2019

The jobs are mostly seasonal with the promise of employment down the line...Moving out tens of thousands of packages over the next few months.

“I’ve worked for McDonalds in the past, I worked for Tim Hortons,” said prospective employee Geena Alliman. The 19-year-old applied with friends anticipating the busiest shopping months of the year.

Having a good job close to home remains at the top of Alliman's wish-list. Prospective hires took tours of the facility, hearing from current employees.

“Everyone kind of had a battle about it at first but now everyone is coming around to it now that they'll noticing it's bringing this many jobs,” said Kiera Lynch.

Amazon continues to accept applications on-line and at the Boundary Rd. facility recruitment office.