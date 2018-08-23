

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Amazon is closing its software development office in Kanata.

About 30 employees will be affected by the company’s decision to close its office on Legget Drive.

An Amazon spokesperson says the company has decided to move roles from its Ottawa office to other offices in Canada and the U.S. All employees have been offered the option to relocate their current jobs.

Amazon’s announcement comes two days after the company officially broke ground on a new fulfillment centre at Boundary Road and Highway 417.

The company says 600 people will be employed at the new warehouse when it opens.