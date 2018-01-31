Altercation seriously injures two at Maniwaki courthouse
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 2:36PM EST
Sûreté du Québec officers are investigating altercation between two people at the Maniwaki courthouse.
Police say an altercation between a special constable and an accused broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31st. Two people were seriously injured, although the exact extent of their injuires is unclear.
Police do not know exactly what led to the altercation. The investigation is on-going and the scene is currently being held by police.
More to come.