Sûreté du Québec officers are investigating altercation between two people at the Maniwaki courthouse.

Police say an altercation between a special constable and an accused broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31st. Two people were seriously injured, although the exact extent of their injuires is unclear.

Police do not know exactly what led to the altercation. The investigation is on-going and the scene is currently being held by police.

