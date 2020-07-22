OTTAWA -- Alta Vista continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Ottawa, while new data shows a significant increase in the rate of infections in Gloucester-Southgate.

The Ottawa Public Health "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards Report" shows COVID-19 infection rates in all 23 wards.

As of July 20, Alta Vista had 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. That's up from 207 cases per 100,000 people on July 6.

Rideau Rockcliffe is second, with 186 cases per 100,000 people, up from 172 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago.

The report shows Gloucester-Southgate has 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, up from 104 cases per 100,000 people on July 6.

River Ward is fourth with 171 cases per 100,000 people, while Bay ward is fifth with 168 cases per 100,000 people.

West Carleton-March has the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, at 59 cases per 100,000 people

Last week, Ottawa Public Health, Ottawa Paramedics and the Champlain Region Incident Command set up pop-up COVID-19 testing centres in the Heron Gate neighbourhood of Alta Vista and in River Ward to conduct testing.

Ottawa Public Health says "COVID-19 is present in every single community within Ottawa."

The health unit adds the data "cannot be used to identify COVID-19 hot spots in Ottawa. Areas with lower or higher rates are not more or less safe from COVID-19 transmission."

The "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards Report" shows where people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 live and not where the disease was contracted.