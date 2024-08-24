Almonte, Ont. embraces Scottish heritage at 39th North Lanark Highland Games

It was a day for Almonte to break out the bagpipes, kilts, and haggis as the town hosted the 39th edition of the North Lanark Highland Games.

Hosted at the Almonte Fairgrounds, thousands turned out Saturday to take in Scottish music and watch highland athletes compete in classic competitions.

"We have all sorts of things to offer, from dance competitions, athletic competitions, piping, band and drum competitions," said Julia Duncan, chair of the North Lanark Highland Games.

"You see representations from a number of different Scottish clans, so family names."

Along with the performances, the Highland Games are an opportunity for those of Scottish heritage to represent their family origins.

"This area's got a big Scottish tradition," said Brian Tackaberry, a director with the Games.

"The first settlers came over from Scotland in 1822 and settled in what was Ramsey Township."

That’s a big reason why people like 89-year-old Lloyd Strachan enjoy the North Lanark Highland Games – to meet fellow locals of Scottish dissent.

"I appreciate the effort that goes into organizing the games here," said the Almonte resident, whose family immigrated to the region in 1855 from Aberdeen, Scotland.

"I think it's important for us to know a bit of the history about where we've come from and to appreciate that."

Competing in the events is how Ashton resident Craig McCormick keeps his Scottish heritage alive.

The competitions of strength feature many events, including overhead stone throwing, shot putting, hammer throwing, and pole carrying.

"It's got something to do with my Scottish heritage, which I really liked," McCormick said of his motivation to join the Highland Games circuit.

"And then once I came into the sport, I found out that all the athletes were very closely connected. They're all very nice people."

The one day event draws many from the Ottawa Valley town and surrounding area, offering those without the ancestry the opportunity to be Scottish for the day.

"Whether you're of Scottish ancestry or not, everybody feels a little bit of Scotland when you come out here," said Tackaberry.

"You don't have to be Scottish to wear a kilt."