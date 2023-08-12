Almonte, Ont. celebrate Dr. Naismith's induction to Canada's Walk of Fame

ALMONTE, ONT. -

It was a fitting celebration in Almonte, Ont. as Canada's Walk of Fame presented the long awaited plaque for Dr. James Naismith's contributions to his family and hometown.

Naismith was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019 for his invention of basketball, one of the world's most popular sports. It was the same year Canada's lone NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, won their first NBA Championship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a proper celebration was never held.

"When we inducted him the Raptors won; it was beautiful, it was fitting, it was wonderful," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame.

"But to come home and be part of it in the hometown where he was from, where there's a museum, it means that much more."

Canada's Walk of Fame presented a plaque to Almonte, Ont. to salute 2019 inductee Dr. James Naismith. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Now living in Texas, Dr. Naismith's grandson, Jim Naismith, made the journey back to his grandfather's hometown to accept the honour.

"We're personally very happy with that because it indicates the community of people that begin to understand what he's really done for the area," Naismith told CTV News.

Dr. Naismith invented the game of basketball in 1891. He never patented the game or took ownership over it.

"His game is all over the world, literally," Naismith said with a laugh.

Throughout the town, there are many places named in Naismith's honour, including schools, streets, pubs, as well as a statue situated in the middle of downtown.

The plaque presented by Canada's Walk of Fame will now reside permanently in Almonte too.

"He was just an ordinary farm kid from Almonte," said Mississippi Mills mayor Christa Lowry.

"An ordinary Canadian who did something extraordinary by inventing basketball."

To celebrate the day's honour, the town of Almonte hosted its 28th annual Naismith 3-on-3 basketball tournament Saturday as well.

The tournament was started by Almonte native Kory Hallas, a former professional basketball player and Canadian National Team member.

"[I wanted] to give back like James Naismith did," said Hallas. "His game has given me so much. I'm a son of Almonte."

Over 300 players travelled from across Ontario to participate in the tournament in Naismith's hometown.

"Basketball gets me free of the world and keeps me in the zone, and kind of keeps my stress away," said University of Ottawa Ottawa Gee-Gees player Cid Ruhamyandekwe.

"Honestly, I just love the team aspect of it and the family, especially here in Almonte," said Hannah Ayotte.

"I grew up playing for Naismith basketball and it's always been a great association."