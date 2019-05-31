

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The mayor of Almonte says the town will be holding a viewing party for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Mayor Christa Lowry says she wants to make James Naismith proud. The man who invented the game of basketball was born in the eastern Ontario town in 1861. A statue of him can be found in downtown Almonte.

According to a Facebook Event created by the municipality of Mississippi Mills, the public screening will be held at the Old Town Hall in Almonte, 14 Bridge St., starting at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 2.

"With permission from TSN & MLSE the Municipality of Mississippi Mills will be hosting a live outdoor screening of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors this Sunday evening at 8:00pm at Almonte Old Town Hall," the event posting says."Let's make James Naismith proud! Come early and take your photo at our Naismith Statue."

The Raptors have a 1-0 series lead over the Warriors in their best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be in Toronto Sunday night, before the series moves to Oakland, Calif. for games 3 and 4. The Raptors’ appearance in the Finals is the first time a Canadian team has advanced to the NBA’s championship round, and Thursday’s game at the Scotiabank Arena was the first NBA Final game played in Canada.