Almonte General Hospital ER to close for 12 hours due to staffing shortage

The emergency department at the Almonte General Hospital will be closed overnight due to a shortage of nurses.

The Mississippi River Health Alliance announced the temporary closure of the ER from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. The Almonte General Hospital's emergency room was previously temporarily closed for 12 hours in March due to a staffing shortage.

"Patient and staff safety is our main priority," Mary Wilson Trider, Mississippi River Health Alliance President and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service."

While the Almonte General Hospital emergency department will be closed overnight, the rest of the hospital remains open and caring for patients.

Anyone requiring medical attention is asked to call 911, and paramedics will transport you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.