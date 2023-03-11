Almonte General Hospital ER closed Saturday night

The emergency department at the hospital in Almonte, Ont. will be closed for 12 hours overnight due to a nursing shortage.

The Almonte General Hospital says the emergency department will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The rest of the hospital will remain open to care for patients.

Officials say the closest emergency departments are the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa's west end.

The Almonte General Hospital's emergency room had to close temporarily in the fall due to staffing shortages.