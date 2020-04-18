OTTAWA -- Another resident of an Almonte long-term care home has died due to COVID-19 complications.

In an email to families, Almonte Country Haven administrator Carolyn Della Foresta says “I’m deeply saddened to report that one resident passed at Almonte Country Haven overnight.”

Nineteen residents of the home have now died due to COVID-19.

Della Foresta says there are two new positive COVID-19 cases at the home, bringing the total number of cases at the home to 51.

The first cases of novel coronavirus at Almonte Country Haven were announced on March 29.

Della Foresta says a number of residents who initially tested positive are showing signs of recovery and improvement.

“Public health will be coming to the home in the next few days to retest residents who are doing well and we hope that this retesting will provide clearance of COVID-19.”

Della Foresta says health officials have been receptive to the idea of reintroducing outdoor exercise for residents who are COVID-19 negative.

According to the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, there are 247 cases of COVID-19 in the region. Thirty-two deaths in the region have been linked to COVID-19.

The health unit says 147 of the 247 cases are linked to long-term care and retirement homes.