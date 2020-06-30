ALMONTE, ON. -- The Almonte Country Haven long-term care home in Almonte, Ont. has been declared COVID-free.

In an email sent Tuesday, Administrator Carolyn Della Foresta said the home is no longer in outbreak status.

"It is with great pleasure that I am able to share that Almonte Country Haven is no longer in outbreak," Della Foresta said. "Together with Public Health we can officially say that our home is COVID-19 free!"

Almonte Country Haven experienced a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

The outbreak began March 26 and the virus quickly spread through the home. More than two-dozen residents died.

Della Foresta said Tuesday staff would work to ensure the home remains COVID-free.

"Despite today’s good news, all ongoing infection prevention and control measures will remain in place to ensure the continued health and safety of our Residents and staff," she said. "We will continue our daily screening procedures and continue to wear PPE as appropriate."

According to the latest figures from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, there have been 49 deaths at long-term care homes in the region. 189 long-term care residents contracted COVID-19 and 139 of them have since recovered. There have also been 85 cases in local health-care workers. All have since recovered.