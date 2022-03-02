Alleged serial baby monitor thieves strike Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. say two women, who are suspects in an apparent string of baby monitor thefts in Ontario, have struck the Limestone City.

In a media release Wednesday, police said two women entered the Toys R Us store on Midland Avenue in Kingston the afternoon of Feb. 25, and allegedly placed several items in black tote bags they had brought, including one baby monitor that was cut from its plastic tie on a shelf.

After moving to another part of the store to remove security tags, the women apparently returned to the baby monitor aisle and tried to remove another one from the shelf before staff approached. The women then quickly left.

Kingston police said they believe these two individuals have been involved in similar thefts in the past month.

"Further investigation by Kingston Police has revealed that these two suspects have recently been involved in similar thefts of baby monitors in different cities across eastern Ontario commencing in early February. It is unknown if these suspects reside locally or hail from a different area of the province," the release says.

In an email, a Kingston police spokesperson said they are aware of one incident in eastern Ontario—but not Ottawa—and one in the GTA.

The suspects are described as white women, approximately 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.