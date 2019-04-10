

CTV Ottawa





One person has been arrested by Ottawa Police after West Wellington residents reported suspicious activity of a car driving up to homes on Holland Avenue, Island Park and other streets and allegedly taking packages. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Ottawa Police arrested the man who had multiple packages in his possession that were not addressed to him.

Police ask anyone in the Island Park, Civic and Preston Street area to contact them if they did not get packages after they were notified of a delivery.