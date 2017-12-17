

Ottawa Police have laid multiple charges after a 71-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Ottawa’s east end Saturday night.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling east on Regional Road 174 east of Trim around 10:22 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Volvo driven by the 71-year-old man head on.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 33-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Police say the 33-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested at the scene.

Alain Boily has been charged with:

one count of dangerous driving causing death

one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

one count of impaired driving causing death

one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm

other driving-related offences

Boily was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

A third vehicle, a Mazda 5, also hit the pickup truck. The 30-year-old male driver was treated on scene for minor injuries by paramedics.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone in the area around the time of the collision or prior to it.

If you have information you’re asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.