OTTAWA -- Public elementary schools in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario are closed today as teachers continue rotating strike action.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says all 83,000 members across Ontario will be participating in a one-day strike today to back demands for a new contract. ETFO has been holding rotating one-day strikes all week in individual boards.

The union says it will hold two days of strikes in all school boards again next week if a deal is not reached, including a province-wide strike on February 11.

Here’s a look at the boards impacted by the one-day strike today:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all elementary schools are closed today.

Upper Canada District School Board says all elementary schools are closed/

The Renfrew County District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed today. ETFO represents workers in the RCDSB’s secondary schools.

School boards have also announced plans for next week if ETFO proceeds with rotating one-day strikes.

Feb 10:

Upper Canada District School Board says all Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes will be cancelled, including classes for Grade 7 and Grade 8 students that attend a secondary school.

Feb 11:

ETFO will hold a one-day, province-wide strike. All public elementary schools will be closed with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Upper Canada District School Board and the Renfrew County District School Board.

All secondary schools with the Renfrew County District School Board will also be closed.

Feb 12:

Renfrew County District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by ETFO members in the board.

Feb 13: