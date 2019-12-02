OTTAWA -- If teachers and education workers in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board walk off the job Wednesday, all schools will be closed.

OCDSB trustees approved the move at a board meeting Monday night. The Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation has threatened a one-day strike if a new contract isn't reached with the provincial government.

The board is warning parents to have a contingency plan in place for Wednesday if schools are closed.

There is staff at both the secondary and elementary levels represented by the OSSTF, including teachers, education workers, office and clerical staff, as well as custodians, educational assistants and others.

With multiple units at the bargaining table, The OCDSB is planning for different scenarios. For example, the teachers could reach a deal, but the education workers could still walk out. In that situation, all schools would still be closed. If it's just the teachers that strike on Wednesday and the education workers reach a tentative contract, only high schools in the board would close.

Extended day programs run out of the schools are also affected. Parents are encouraged to contact their program coordinator to find out if theirs will be operating.

The board expects a final decision on school closures to be made late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.