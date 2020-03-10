OTTAWA -- The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says the current spring conditions are “favourable for slow snow melt across the Rideau Valley watershed.”

The recent warm temperatures have helped to begin melting the snow and ice across the region. Temperatures hit 12C on Monday, the warmest day of the year so far.

The forecast calls for periods of rain on Tuesday, before a mix of sun and cloud on both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will range from a high of 6C on Tuesday to plus 1C on Wednesday.

In its flood outlook statement, the conservation authority says the “forecast is favourable for ongoing snow melting.”

“If the temperatures and precipitation come as forecast, much of the snow is expected to melt which would make water levels and flows rise over the coming weeks,” said the authority on Monday.

“This gradual process would result in average flooding this spring across the Rideau Valley watershed with inundation limited to low lying areas along all waterways.”

Last week, the City of Ottawa’s crews began the ice removal program on the Rideau River near Rideau Falls.

The statement does warn any significant rain events greater than 25 mm and/or significant temperature increases could influence flood conditions as we move through the spring.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says water levels on lakes and flows in the streams are presently “about normal for this time of year.”

Residents in flood-prone or low lying areas are encouraged to take steps to protect their property, including: