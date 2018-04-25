

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Heavy rain in the forecast today and Thursday has all eyes shifting to area waterways.

Water levels are expected to rise across the Rideau River watersheld because of heavy rain, mild temperatures and melting snow this week.

The Rideau River Conservation Authority says the 20 to 30 mm of rain in the forecast, in combination with the melt runoff, can be expected to cause water levels to rise.

Flooding is not expected along the Rideau River, but the levels of the Bobs and Christie Lakes are being monitored by Parks Canada. The Conservation Authority says there could be access issues in the low-lying communities on the Long Reach of the Rideau between Kars and Kemptville.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels in most locations on the Ottawa River are expected to begin slowly rising.

Officials say warm temperatures and heavy rain over the next week will cause water levels to “gradually increase” to within normal values.”