All clear: Gas leak on Uplands Drive contained

    The all clear has been given to people who live in several Uplands Drive townhomes after a gas leak was reported Wednesday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said four rows of townhomes were evacuated when a 1.5-inch gas line was struck in the 3000-block of Uplands, east of Riverside Drive.

    Enbridge was dispatched to the scene and had the gas shut off by 3:44 p.m.

    The OFS hazmat team was checking homes for any signs of gas and found no evidence the leak got into any units.

    An OC Transpo bus was requested to shelter residents who had to leave their homes. It was around 1 C in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

