OTTAWA -- Commuters will find out today when O-Train service will resume, 48 days after a derailment shutdown Ottawa's two-year-old light rail transit system.

City staff and TRA Inc. of Philadelphia will host a technical briefing to outline the return-to-service plan for the O-Train following the derailment on Sept. 19. The Confederation Line was taken out of service shortly after the derailment, and has remained parked while Rideau Transit Group worked on the return-to-service plan.

Mayor Jim Watson, Councillor Allan Hubley, City Manager Steve Kanellakos and new Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar will take part in the technical briefing for councillors, transit commissioners and the media.

On Thursday, Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo started simulating regular light rail service as part of the return-to-service plan. Trains were spotted running along the full 12 kilometre track, stopping at all rail stations.

Two-days of testing along the full line was scheduled to take place this week.

"The testing is allowing TRA, RTG and the City to confirm that all the repairs on the trains, track and the infrastructure meet the quality standards required for the safe and continued operations of O-Train Line 1," said Kanellakos in a memo to council.

"With the testing program well underway, TRA is nearing the completion of their independent evaluation of the partial return-to-service plan for Line 1. They will provide Members of Council and Transit Commissioners with an overview of their work, findings, and recommendations at the technical briefing."

The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track and the infrastructure before stopping west of Riverside Drive.

The Transportation Safety Board concluded the derailment was due to "inconsistent and incomplete maintenance" of the LRT vehicle by Rideau Transit Maintenance at the maintenance facility. The TSB says 12 bolts on a wheel hub connected to the gearbox weren't properly torqued during maintenance.

"LRV 1121 (derailed car) was repaired and released from a shop only to have a safety-critical component fail and cause a serious accident within 5 days of its release," said the TSB in its Rail Safety Advisory Letter to the city.

The TSB recommended OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group conduct an "in-depth" review of all worked performed on safety-critical components and ensure there is "sufficient oversight" in place to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Kanellakos promised council that TRA would outline the return-to-service plan to councillors when the Philadelphia-based company was hired last month.

Rideau Transit Group initially set Nov. 1 for the launch of partial service with seven trains; however, Kanellakos said the city anticipated partial service to resume within the first two weeks of November.

On Oct. 26, Kanellakos said RTG provided a target date of Nov. 29 for full service to resume, which includes 15 trains during the morning rush period and 13 cars in the afternoon.

As of Nov. 1, 11 trains (22 single cars) have been inspected, and nine trains (18 single cars) had been tested by TRA.

