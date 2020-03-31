OTTAWA -- Algonquin College is extending its campus shut down for another three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the college said it was cancelling all events until the end of April.

In a message Tuesday, Algonquin College President Claude Brulé said the cancellations would be extended into the summer.

"As much as we are anxious to resume these activities and events, we now know that we are going to have to extend that date in order to make the health and safety of our College community, and all our many visitors, a priority," Brulé said. "For this reason, we are now cancelling all events at Algonquin College up to and including June 30, 2020."

Brulé said this deadline may be revised as the situation with the virus unfolds.

Brulé also announced that the college has extended deposit-fee deadlines for new and returning students. Fees for the spring/summer terms that were due April 1 are now due April 15. Returning students will have until June 8 to pay the balance of fees due.

Brulé ended his note thanking students and staff for their patience as the College navigates the pandemic.

"We are dealing with many scenarios that are not only new to you, but new to all of us as well. It sometimes takes us longer than we would like to provide you with the answers you are seeking," he said. "I want to assure you that our teams always act as quickly as possible to provide the most accurate information to resolve your issues — so that you can make informed decisions and get back to your work or studies."