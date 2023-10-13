Alfredsson returns to the Ottawa Senators

Daniel Alfredsson has returned to the Ottawa Senators.

The Hockey Hall of Famer was on the ice with the Senators at the Bell Sensplex on Friday as the club prepared for its home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sens president of hockey operations Steve Staios told reporters that Alfredsson is "officially back with the organization" in a development role working between player development and coaching.

"Never mind, he's Daniel Alfredsson, but I look at his character and his hockey acumen and I was eager to get him in wherever he wanted," Staios said.

Alfredsson spent 17 seasons with the Senators as a player, before spending one year with the Detroit Red Wings. After retiring in 2014, Alfredsson returned to the Senators front office as a senior adviser of hockey operations for two seasons before departing in 2017.

Staios says he approached Alfredsson about a role with the club.

"His eyes kind of lit up when we started talking about this role and him being around the players," Staios said. "He's got such a great passion for our team."

Alfredsson had spoken with new owner Michael Andlauer over the summer and attended the introduction press conference for Andlauer as new owner last month.