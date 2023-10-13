Ottawa

    • Alfredsson returns to the Ottawa Senators

    Daniel Alfredsson has returned to the Ottawa Senators.

    The Hockey Hall of Famer was on the ice with the Senators at the Bell Sensplex on Friday as the club prepared for its home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

    Sens president of hockey operations Steve Staios told reporters that Alfredsson is "officially back with the organization" in a development role working between player development and coaching.

    "Never mind, he's Daniel Alfredsson, but I look at his character and his hockey acumen and I was eager to get him in wherever he wanted," Staios said.

    Alfredsson spent 17 seasons with the Senators as a player, before spending one year with the Detroit Red Wings. After retiring in 2014, Alfredsson returned to the Senators front office as a senior adviser of hockey operations for two seasons before departing in 2017.

    Staios says he approached Alfredsson about a role with the club.

    "His eyes kind of lit up when we started talking about this role and him being around the players," Staios said. "He's got such a great passion for our team."

    Alfredsson had spoken with new owner Michael Andlauer over the summer and attended the introduction press conference for Andlauer as new owner last month. 

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News