Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
The former Sens captain was named to the hall of fame in June on the heels of a fan campaign arguing for his induction got the attention of local media, politicians and sports figures, including former Senators president Cyril Leeder.
"I would like to think that it was my playing career that made them select me, but it really does feel truly special to have this support, not only from the group that put this bid together but also all the fans that responded," Alfredsson said in a conference call after the announcement.
Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Senators over 17 seasons and holds franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), points (1,108), shots (3,320), and hat tricks (8). He won the NHL's Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1996 and led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. He's also won two Olympic medals with the Swedish national team, including gold in 2006, and has been a longtime philanthropist and mental health advocate in Ottawa. Alfredsson played one season with the Detroit Red Wings before signing a one-day contract in 2014 to officially retire as an Ottawa Senator.
Alfredsson, 49, called the honour “humbling.”
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, women's player Riikka Sallinen, and builder Herb Carnegie were also voted as members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
The induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. on TSN 4 and 5.
With files from The Canadian Press.
