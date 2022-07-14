Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage

The emergency room at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont. will be closed overnights for the next two-and-a-half weeks due to a shortage of nurses.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Patients can visit the emergency department between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ambulances and patients will be directed to either the Cornwall Community Hospital or the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, which are both 30 to 40 kilometres away from the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria.

"Ontario is experiencing a sustained, system-wide pressure on emergency department staffing levels due to COVID-related absences, vacations, staff fatigue and burnout. Emergency Department (ED) staffing pressures are being felt by hospitals across the country," the hospital said in a statement.

"These pressures were strongly felt over the course of the past few weeks and due to the unprecedented shortage of nurses at HGMH currently, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily partially close our Emergency Department."

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital says the current plan is to keep the emergency department closed overnights until Aug. 3.

This is the second hospital in eastern Ontario to adjust hours in the emergency department due to staffing this summer.

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital's emergency room in Perth has been closed since July 2, with patients redirected to the Smiths Falls hospital.