Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicles until May 24
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:35AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:38AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicles for another three weeks.
The bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River was closed to vehicles over the weekend for inspection and repair work.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the anticipated closure of the bridge to vehicles has been extended until May 24.
During this closure, contractors will be working on the bridge.
The Alexandra Bridge remains open for pedestrians and cyclists.