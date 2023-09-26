Alexandra Bridge closing this week for work on Kiweki Point

One of Ottawa-Gatineau's interprovincial bridges will be closed this week for development work on the Ottawa side.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says it will close the Alexandra Bridge starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. to allow the National Capital Commission to carry out redevelopment work on Kìwekì Point (formerly Nepean Point).

The closure will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The bridge will be closed to motorists in both directions; however, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on the bridge during off-peak hours on Friday. One lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions and motorists should expect delays. The boardwalk will remain open.

The NCC will also be closing a section of St. Patrick Street to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, PSPC says. A detour over the Rideau Canal locks to Wellington Street is available to pedestrians and cyclists, but it is not universally accessible.

These closures come ahead of a planned closure of the Alexandra Bridge starting Monday that is scheduled to last until the fall of 2024 for repairs to the aging bridge that will prepare it for its eventual replacement.