Alexandra Bridge closed to vehicles between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays until Aug. 19

The Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for the next three weeks to accommodate construction work.

The National Capital Commission and Public Services and Procurement Canada are overseeing construction work on the 121uear-old bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.

PSPC says the bridge will be closed to vehicles during the following periods:

July 27 to 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 1 to 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 8 to 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 15 to 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.