Albion Road closed near Walkley for ongoing police operation in South Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:16PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:16PM EDT
OTTAWA -- There is an ongoing police operation in South Ottawa.
Police say Albion Road is closed from Kitchener Avenue to Walkley Road for a police operation. Ottawa Police are not providing further details at this time.
An image from the scene shows several emergency vehicles.
Albion Rd will be closed from Kitchener Ave to Walkley Rd. for a Police Operation. Please avoid the area.— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) August 27, 2021