Akwesasne man celebrates $1 million lottery prize

A 52-year-old Akwesasne man is $1 million richer thanks to a Bigger Spin ticket.

John Boots, a skilled trades worker, said he plays the game because it reminds him of his late mother.

"My mother loved The Price is Right and the big wheel reminds me of the show," he said in a news release.

Boots's father and grandfather were at home when he scratched his ticket and won a spin, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.

"I went to the store thinking I was going to win $20," he recalled. When it landed on bigger spin, he was shocked and called his fiancée to join him at the store. "She was amazed!"

The Bigger Spin involves a scratch ticket that can lead to a spin on a digital wheel at any OLG retailer. If it lands on Bigger Spin, winners can spin the big wheel at the prize centre in Toronto for a chance at a prize of between $500,000 to $1 million.

He went to the prize centre in Toronto with Indigenous regalia after watching videos of previous winners.

"I brought items my mother left for me to help me feel like she was with me for this event. It was a beautiful moment. Having my family cheering and jumping up to hug me when I won was so special," he said.

Boots, a member of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation, said he is a dedicated supporter of Indigenous rights, and this win will help him to continue his advocacy. He also plans to use his prize to help his father and set up a food truck. "I’m going to call it ‘Uncle Johnny’s’ after my dad," he shared. "This will provide opportunities for my whole family.

"I am a warrior, and this win feels like a fresh start. So many people dream of a chance like this and it’s incredible to have it happen to me. This win is my clean slate."