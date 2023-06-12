'Airplane mode: activated': OC Transpo begins LRT testing at Ottawa Airport

Ottawa's light-rail transit system is now rolling to the Ottawa International Airport, as construction continues on the new north-south system.

OC Transpo shared a video of a refurbished Alstom LINT train testing on the Airport Link for the new Trillium Line.

"Airplane mode: activated," OC Transpo said on Twitter.

"We're making that easier with the new Airport Station as part of stage 2 LRT."

As part of the Trillium Line from Bayview Station to Riverside South, OC Transpo will operate a four-kilometre Airport Link between South Keys Station and the Ottawa International Airport terminal.

OC Transpo and the city of Ottawa have not committed to an opening date for the Trillium Line, as construction continues on the line.

Director of Rail Construction Michael Morgan said last month the city hopes to begin full testing on the Trillium Line in September.

"The timeline is still to aim for third week of September for trial running and first or second week of October for handover," Morgan said.