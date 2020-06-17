OTTAWA -- Being stuck inside at home and staying safe for the past three months means that most of us are keen to get out, and maybe travel a little.

As restrictions start to ease, Airbnb is seeing an increase in bookings for cottage country areas.

David Smith is keeping count of the number of weeks he’s been at home.

"Twelve," he says.

He’s looking to forward to getting away.

"Just somewhere that I can take my son and he can go fishing and my wife can telecommute."

Smith and his family are staying low-key at Airbnbs this summer, choosing to do so after cancelling a larger trip.

"We were going to go to Kenya this summer, but that got cancelled, so we booked one near Point Pelee and then one on Lake Huron."

Alex Dagg with Airbnb has a term for this summer: "We’re calling this 'near is the new far.'"

She says that the company is seeing an increase for bookings such as cabins, cottages, lake homes, and even yurts.

"As things open up, people will start exploring more. It’s just kind of in our nature to do that," Dagg says. "I think, initially, the easiest one is to get into your car and drive 200 kilometers away."

You can find places to stay with a family of four just outside of Ottawa for three nights around Canada Day. for as little as just under $400 to more than $3000 for a luxury waterfront home.

"Book an Airbnb a gas tank drive away with your family and get out and enjoy the summer," Dagg says.

Airbnb says they have stepped up protocols as well.

"We’ve enhanced our cleaning protocols, enhanced our cleaning standards and, given that you can rent an entire home, you’re not exposed to anyone else," Dagg says.

This week, the company has issued a new guide to cleaning and sanitization for hosts.

"The cleaning process now is quite rigorous," says Lee-Pierre Shirey, an Airbnb host in Ottawa.

"As a senior citizen myself, I want to be very careful about what I’m exposed to and, for my next guest, I have an obligation to make it as safe and clean for them as possible too."

As for Smith, he’s looking forward to getting away, even though it’s the back-up plan.

"Near is the best we can do."