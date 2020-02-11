OTTAWA -- Possible mischief created a dangerous situation for one of Ontario's medical helicopters flying to the capital last weekend.

In a tweet, Ornge says a crew was disrupted by a green laser light while on its way to an Ottawa hospital.

Ornge says police have been notified.

Shining a laser pointer at an aircraft is illegal, and is considered a major safety risk.

According to Transport Canada, anyone caught pointing a laser at an aircraft is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, five years in prison, or both.

Correction:

A previous version of this story indicated the laser incident happened on Monday night. Ornge sent out a correction to its own tweet, indicating it happened on Saturday.