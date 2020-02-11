Air ambulance crew hit by green light near Ottawa Hospital: Ornge
An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
OTTAWA -- Possible mischief created a dangerous situation for one of Ontario's medical helicopters flying to the capital last weekend.
In a tweet, Ornge says a crew was disrupted by a green laser light while on its way to an Ottawa hospital.
Ornge says police have been notified.
Shining a laser pointer at an aircraft is illegal, and is considered a major safety risk.
According to Transport Canada, anyone caught pointing a laser at an aircraft is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, five years in prison, or both.
Correction:
A previous version of this story indicated the laser incident happened on Monday night. Ornge sent out a correction to its own tweet, indicating it happened on Saturday.