OTTAWA -- Conditions across Ottawa are set to ease up after a winter storm overnight.

Environment Canada says a mixture of ice pellets, freezing rain, and snow will end sometime this afternoon. We are expected to see about 2-4cm of accumulation today before the storm blows out of our region. Today's temperature will drop to -6C this afternoon with a wind chill of -14C.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of -13C and a wind chill of -16C.

Winter weather returns tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries and the risk of freezing rain. A high of -7C is forecast for tomorrow with a wind chill of -10C in the afternoon.

We'll see cloudy skies Tuesday with a high of -6C. Looking further into the coming week, there is a chance of flurries Wednesday followed by periods of snow on Thursday.